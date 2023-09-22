Man gets caught cheating after husband sees viral TikTok from “homewrecker”

A man has gone viral on TikTok after he made a video following a hook up with another man, only for his husband to see it and ask if they’d met up.

Relationship drama has always been one of TikTok’s favorite genres, especially now that people are using the app to document their everyday lives.

The Couch Guy drama is still talked about on the app, even though it happened two years ago, and we’re constantly seeing videos of cheaters being exposed by their scorned partners who suspect that something is going on.

Well, in the case of TikToker Charliebcx, he posted a video of a staircase at a married man’s house that he was hooking up because he enjoyed the “medieval” aesthetic. However, that’s landed the married man in a fair bit of hot water.

Man goes viral after hook up’s husband spots his house in TikTok

Charliebcx posted his first video back on September 20 with the caption: “leaving a hook up but this guy’s staircase is kinda giving medieval.” That has gotten 2.3 million views since then, with one of them being the married man’s husband.

The TikToker dropped an update a day later on September 21, calling himself a “homewrecker” as he stitched his original video with some of the texts he’d received from the man he’d saved as ‘Le Marais’ in his phone. “Did you f*cking record TikTok on my staircase?!???” the man asked.

“Sous merde. My husband saw this and ask if you and me met!!!!” That clip has gotten a further 1.3 million views and viewers are obsessed with the drama.

“The biggest plot twist!” commented one viewer. “Why do I think I’ve been in that same staircase in Le Marais?” another added. “No, not the husband seeing it,” another said.

Charlie has since added a third video with his “official statement” on things, claiming he didn’t know, at the time, that the other man was married.

Users are expecting further tea from the drama, but who knows if that’ll happen. It could just become another infamous part of TikTok’s relationship drama history.