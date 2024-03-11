Woman in tears after actress pays “pennies” to have house cleaned

A woman has gone viral in a video claiming that an actress paid “pennies” to have her house cleaned by her and her girlfriend.

TikToker Abigail Megan is one of those people, cleaning houses with her friend as a way to make money and “help others.”

In her most recent video, however, she was left humiliated after cleaning an actress’ house for “pennies.”

Woman “freaking humiliated” after cleaning actress’ house

Uploaded on March 10, 2024, the woman was walking down the street with her girlfriend in tears after finishing up cleaning a house for someone.

“We just got like the most freaking humiliated I’ve ever been in my whole life,” she said. “My girlfriend and I just spent over 10 hours cleaning the biggest a*shole’s apartment I’ve ever met in my entire life.”

She went on to explain that it was a construction zone clean-up, and that they had undercharged them but didn’t care about the money as much as they cared about how they were treated. “[The actress] came into the house, walked in, and started like swiping their finger along things,” she said.

The TikToker noted that after the customer was finished nitpicking the job, she pulled out a wad of cash… only to hand over half of it.

She added: “Also, she’s an actress. I don’t know [how] she thinks that she and her boyfriend can f**king treat people [like crap] that just spent 10 hours cleaning their house for literally like pennies.”

Abigail never said the name of the alleged actress in her video, leaving many users wondering who she may be talking about.

“She’s an actress? Drop. The. Name,” one user replied.

Another said: “Drop. Their. Names. Your feelings and hard work are worth WAY MORE than their reputation.”

“You need to expose them. People like this need to realize we’re all human and no one deserves to be treated disrespected. I hope you move pass this and never under value yourself again love,” a third user commented.

This isn’t the first bit of cleaner drama to go viral as back in February 2024 one was fired after eating a leftover tuna sandwich.