What does ‘crash out’ mean on TikTok?

While browsing TikTok or Twitch, you might have stumbled across the phrase ‘crash out.’ Here’s everything to know about what it means.

TikTok continues to draw in new users from across the globe on a daily basis while its library of viral content on the platform continues to expand.

As with most social media apps, TikTok has developed its own set of slang terms and phrases that are frequently used in video captions, direct messages, hashtags, and more.

‘Crash out’ is a phrase that you have probably seen pop up on your For You Page at some point, whether that’s by someone saying it in a video or writing it in a comment. If you’re not sure what it means and when it’s used, here’s everything you need to know.

Article continues after ad

Unsplash: Solen Feyissa

‘Crash out’ meaning on TikTok

Crash out, also written crashout, is an AAVE (African American Vernacular English) slang term that defines a reckless person who actively seeks altercations or trouble.

Article continues after ad

It describes someone who consistently risks their body, life, and future without concern for the consequences. This lack of regard suggests that they feel they have nothing left to lose or are already ‘broken’ in some profound way.

When used as a verb, “to crash out” refers to the act of engaging in these outbursts of aggressive behavior. On TikTok, crashouts are often portrayed in videos and memes as unpredictable and unstable, capable of ruining events and activities with their volatility.

Article continues after ad

The term gained predominant usage on TikTok in early 2024, but its roots can be traced back to Baton Rouge, Louisiana. It was popularized by several local rappers, including NBA YoungBoy.

If any other slang terms or phrases are confusing you on TikTok, you can check out our guide here to learn all about the most popular terms and acronyms on the app.