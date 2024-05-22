What does cleaning too hard mean on TikTok?

TikTokers have been seen making videos of themselves in different scenarios in their homes after saying they’d “cleaned too hard,” which has left some users confused as to what it means.

Cleaning trends have always been a big thing on TikTok. From coming up with cleaning trends like the Ketchup test to controversial opinions on when and how often you should clean, there’s a cleaning trend out there for everyone.

One user named Auri Katariina Kananen even went viral as “the cleaning addict” after filming herself cleaning strangers’ homes for free.

“Cleaning too hard” is an expression that has been going around the app for a while, but it still leaves users confused about what it means.

Cleaning too hard meaning and trend explained

According to TikTokers, cleaning too hard means that you’ve cleaned so well that you’ve found something you’d forgotten about.

This concept has become a trend on the app as users show off what random things they’d found hidden away in their homes, including promise rings, engagement rings, and old diaries.

TikToker amberarkins18 went viral with 5.2 million views when she walked into the frame in an outfit consisting of random items she’d found while cleaning, including a fluffy jacket, chunky high heels, and a journal that she was reading.

Thousands of users flooded to the comment section to praise the creator for how accurate her video was.

However, sometimes the trend can take a sadder turn as users find things from previous relationships or from a loved one who has died. User hailsthoughts was one of many who participated as she showed off the promise ring her ex had given her.

Several other users flocked to the comments to share what they’ve found while cleaning “too hard”, with one person saying: “Cleaned my room too hard and found my engagement ring plus the wedding jewelry. Didn’t even make it to the wedding.”

A second person shared a more lighthearted story and said: “I cleaned my room too hard, and I found a photo of my dead goldfish from when I was 8.”

