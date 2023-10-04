TikToker sparks viral debate after deep cleaning hotel room on arrival

Organizational TikToker Operation Niki has caused a debate online after the content creator posted a video of her deep cleaning her hotel room immediately upon checking in.

When traveling, it is very common for people to stay in hotels, hostels, and other rental properties. And while they do typically offer cleaning services before and after each stay, one Tiktoker has sparked debate as to whether it is appropriate or not to take matters into one’s own hands.

On the platform, user Operation Niki, who is known to many who frequent the clean TikTok side of the app, has been sharing videos of her doing deep cleans of her home as well as general organizational videos.

Some of her videos have millions of views, with her latest garnering massive attention. While traveling to San Diego, Niki posted a video of her cleaning up her hotel room after checking in. The comments from the video have started a debate as to whether or not these lengths are good hygiene or overkill.

On the TikTok video itself, fans of Niki were praising her efforts. Some stated “I never thought to clean a hotel before I get into it. now, I MUST do it.” Others added, “I’m you. Used to travel for weeks at a time for work so being comfortable and sanitary was key. I’ll buy an extra suitcase if needed!”

However, those on other platforms, such as Twitter, are challenging the cleaning efforts of the TikToker. “I’ve started taking Clorox wipes and Lysol to clean high-contact surfaces when I travel. But the sheets are a bit much to me. I’m thinking cost and sustainability, tbh.”

Others wrote, “Some of that energy should be put into maintaining a healthy immune system, imo” and labeled the act “unnecessary because if you feel this way why go away we also need to know where she’s staying cause it’s giving not 5 star. Also, I’m not paying to clean, defeats me going away.”

Overall, most people can agree that doing a bit of extra cleaning in a hotel room isn’t the worst idea given that such a deep clean isn’t likely to be something that happens between each and every guest that stays.

“Some people are just extra conscious and it’s totally fine.”

For all the latest TikTok news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.