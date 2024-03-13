Teen finds out best friend of 10 years is a hired actor and everyone is confused

A teen named Lawson Spolansky has gone viral on TikTok as he went to share the story of how he found out his childhood best friend of 10 years was a paid actor hired by his aunt.

Recently, a woman went viral after telling the story of how she’d married a “narcissist”. The series, which became known as “Who tf did I marry?”, became a global sensation, as all 50 parts received millions of views.

Weeks later, a teen named Lawson Spolansky made a video telling the story of how he found out his best friend wasn’t actually his best friend, and the story has been named “the new who tf did I marry” series.

The video, captioned “I’m finally ready to share with you this horrific story”, has now been viewed more than 1.2 million times. Here’s everything you need to know about the “crazy” story.

Teen finds out his childhood best friend is a hired actor

In a video published on March 4, TikTok user Lawson Spolansky told the story of how he found out about how his best friend of 10 years, Dexter, was an actor hired by his aunt.

This video sees Lawson explain the story, starting from when he was five years old, in 2012. He said he was suffering from behavioral issues and having problems in school.

This led to his aunt, Jecka, telling him he needed to “become a better man” despite the fact he was only a child.

A few days later, Lawson said he was playing on the monkey bars when he hurt his knee. A little boy he called “Dexter” came over and mocked him, but the boy’s mother came to his aid and bandaged Lawson up while his nanny was in the bathroom at the park.

Later, when school started back up, Lawson found out that Dexter was in his class, and the pair were even sat next to each other. But from then on, they became close friends and Lawson started “doing a lot better at school”.

Six years later in 2018, after being close friends for years, Lawson said Dexter had invited on a trip to Paris, Spain, and Universal Studios in California.

“I’m aghast, I’m like this is ridiculous,” Lawson said.

However, the trip soon gets canceled, and when Lawson asked why, he said his friend would “throw out all these weird excuses”, including being too unwell or that he needed to go to a tennis camp.

How Lawson found out his best friend is an actor

But when the time of their canceled vacation comes, Lawson saw an Instagram picture of his aunt with Dexter and his mother in California, sparking some suspicion. He wanted answers, so quizzed his dad about what was really going on. The dad said there was an extra ticket, which was meant to be for him, but ended up going to Lawson’s aunt.

The trip was part business, part pleasure. Dexter’s mom allegedly was out there looking at a house she was interested in buying in California.

By August 2021, Lawson got into a relationship with the guy who happened to be the pool boy for Dexter’s mother. One day while working, the boyfriend overhears what had really happened, which he goes on to share with Lawson.

Lawson was told his aunt had hired Dexter’s “mom”, who was a manager of a production company. They worked together to help Dexter, an actor who was attached to an “interactive media role”, become friends with Lawson. The TikToker also revealed his therapist turned out to be Dexter’s manager’s sister.

Since publishing his story on TikTok, which was originally made into several parts, he has been forced to limit what he tells viewers.

He said in an update video: “I actually had to take down all of the chapters of this horrible story because my aunt Jecka who is the main problematic person in the story said she’d be suing for defamation and slander if I kept them up.

“I’m trying my best to keep up the video that went viral, hoping that she doesn’t notice it, but I have to let you guys know that I had to take it down, legally.

Viewers confused by childhood best friend story

Many people in the comment section described the tale as the ‘wildest’ thing they’ve ever heard as others sent messages of support.

“What in the Truman show is this dude omg that is insane,” one person wrote, referencing the 1998 Jim Carrey movie about a man who has no clue that his whole life is a TV show, taking place in a “fake” movie set-like island filled with paid actors.

However, most of the viewers urged Lawson to take legal action, especially since it seemed like the therapist was involved in the situation.

“Can you take them to court for mental anguish and damages?? Like this is absolutely wild. Definitely write a book about this,” one person wrote, while another added: “I hope you reported the therapist for ethics violations. I’m sorry you went through this.”

People also said they wanted Lawson to get his own reality show, to which he replied: “Just you wait we may or may not be working on something.”

Despite the comments mainly being supportive, some question whether or not the crazy story is true.

One person asked how Dexter could’ve been in on it if it started when he was five. But Lawson replied: “His REAL mom (the lady I never met, only met the manager who kind acted like a mom) signed him up for this and when he was old enough, he just went with it.”

A second person wrote: “He was 5..there’s no way he has such vivid memories and remembers the sequence of events the day at the park. This is completely made up.”