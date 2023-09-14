Social media is obsessed with this TikToker checking public faucets: “Yeah dog”

Tiktok is seemingly obsessed with a man who is going around and checking public faucets, complete with a catchphrase of his own: “Yeah dog!”

Have you ever stumbled across a random water faucet attached to a wall and wondered if it actually works? Well, a Tiktoker is making sure that every single public faucet he comes across is working, filming himself as he does it.

Travis Stock, better known by his Tiktok username Spooky Sivart, goes around testing public water faucets, many of which don’t even have a handle to turn on.

Article continues after ad

As he goes around testing the faucets, he hypes up the ones that are working and shames the public faucets that have their water shut off.

Article continues after ad

And you will always catch him ending a faucet check with his very own catchphrase, “Yeah dog”, followed by a comment on the faucet’s water flow. “Yeah dog we still have epic flow, yeah dog I love epic flow.

He does say his catchphrase in every faucet check, that is, if a faucet has water flowing.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“No dawg, we have no flow, no dawg, not nice,” he said of a faucet with no water flow in one of his Tiktoks, with many in his comments also feeling the same disappointment Stock does.

The problem with many public water faucets is that they don’t have proper handles to turn it on, which Stock clearly does not like as it makes them inaccessible. So much so that he has to use a “faucet key” to turn on many faucets he comes across.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

‘What is a faucet key?’ you might find yourself asking. Faucet keys are what they say they are, a tool with four different hex wrench sizes to allow you to open any plumbing valve without a handle.

In fact, you can find one in your local hardware store. So if you want to start testing out public faucets just like Stock, you can absolutely do it. Just remember to say ‘Yeah dog’ if you strike gold.