“Secret shopper” sends man on tirade after questioning him about stealing

A man was outraged after he was accused of stealing by a “secret shopper” at the grocery store.

TikToker Sir Carter often goes viral for sharing his everyday life as a “hot mess” to his 4.1m followers.

In one of his recent videos, Sir Carter was approached by a “secret shopper” because they thought he was stealing items he was about to purchase.

As the secret shopper questioned him, Sir Carter can be heard asking them if they needed anything, like “common sense,” as he was thoroughly offended.

Secret shopper follows man down multiple aisles

While walking down the aisles of the grocery store, Sir Carter began recording. As he began to explain that a woman had been “following” him, he turned around and asked her, “Excuse me, is there an issue?”

Article continues after ad

He then mentioned how she had been following him, to which she responded, “I’m not actually, I’m just making sure you’re gonna pay for those items.”

Article continues after ad

During their discussion, Sir Carter looked shocked, as he had every intention of paying.

He also sarcastically asked the secret shopper if they “wanted something,” saying that he’d pay for it. He then took it a step further and asked her if she needed him to buy her “common sense.”

The video of the confrontation ended at that point. However, Sir Carter talked about the situation further when he got to his car.

Article continues after ad

During this, he explained how the secret shopper was suspiciously on her “walkie-talkie” while she followed him down at least three aisles.

But, before Sir Carter left the store, the secret shopper ended up approaching him again and apologizing, saying that there had been a lot of “theft” in the area lately.

Sir Carter wasn’t impressed, though, as he didn’t understand why he was targeted as someone who would steal.