Mom goes viral as baby tries to ruin his own baptism

A baby causes hilarious commotion while being baptized with his family by his side, almost ruining the whole thing.

Luckily for a mom, when her 11-month-old baby caused a church full of family members to break out into laughter, the camera was rolling. Because really, what’s more heartwarming than babies and laughter?

The now-viral TikTok video of a baby causing an accidental commotion during their own baptism has reached more than 4.5 million people.

The mom, Candace Williams, has since revealed the behind-the-scenes details of a moment she’ll always remember.

Family and friends break into uncontrollable laughter during baby’s baptism

As a Catholic priest read from the book of sacraments from the Bible, an 11-month-old baby named Sullivan decided to take matters into his own hands…literally.

Sullivan, being held by his mother and surrounded by family and friends at the Our Lady of Pompeii Church in Lancaster, New York, was off to a good start as he was being baptized by the church’s priest.

However, in a sudden flash, Sullivan whipped his hands and accidentally tossed the priest’s Bible, leaving it flipping in the air and into the baptismal fountain.

Stunned and caught on camera, the entire church was shocked at what had happened. Though the priest looked somewhat aggravated by the incident, Williams assured Today.com that he just went with the flow, saying, “[h]e was a champ. He picked the book right back up and kept going.”

Williams continued to explain how ridiculous the whole situation was, saying, “[h]e was turning the pages and they were soaking wet. Later, my husband was like, ‘Every time I looked at the pages dripping, I started laughing.’”

In fact, Sullivan and his mom’s entire family and friends were trying to hold in their laughter throughout the 20-minute ceremony. “My mother-in-law was in the front row and she tried to keep it together, but she couldn’t do it.” She also said that her brother was “roaring with laughter.”

After TikTokers got a hold of the viral video, many took to the platform to share their jokes on the funny moment, saying, “the baby has spoken,” and “well, that’s a blessed Bible now.”

Sullivan’s mom also commented on her son’s usual demeanor, saying that he’s usually a happy baby and knows when he’s being funny.

Although the Bible in the baptismal water was a complete accident, it brought laughter to many, making it a moment to never forget for Williams and her loved ones.