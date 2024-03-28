Man warns against buying dangerous Star Wars cups at thrift stores

A man is sparking quite the conversation on TikTok after warning Star Wars fans against buying a series of vintage cups for their collections, as they could contain dangerous chemicals.

Star Wars superfans should watch out for one particular addition to their collection — especially if they’re into vintage merchandise.

TikTok user and Star Wars aficionado ‘The Adult Nerd’ is going viral after warning fellow fans against thrifting a series of vintage cups that were released in the 80s.

The cups are glass and feature images of various characters from the Star Wars franchise, which were initially sold at Burger King locations starting in 1983.

According to a study commissioned by the Associated Press, the decorations on the glasses contain harmful levels of cadmium and lead. In November 2010, the United States ruled that the glasses were considered children’s products and introduced a limit on the amount of lead the glasses can contain — 0.03 percent, specifically.

The AP’s study found that the cups boasted over 1,000 times that amount, sparking several recalls to remove the glasses from the market… and they’re not just Star Wars-themed.

In fact, you’ve probably spotted a fair few of these kinds of novelty drinking glasses over the years featuring characters from The Wizard of Oz and even DC Superheroes like Superman and Wonder Woman.

McDonald’s even recalled “about 12 million” Shrek-themed glasses they used to sell in 2010 after it was discovered the designs contained cadmium.

Now, these cups exist as vintage collectibles that fans can snag at thrift stores and garage sales… but they shouldn’t be used as anything other than decoration, as The Adult Nerd was quick to remind his viewers.

“The next time you see a Return of the Jedi glass at a convention, just leave it alone,” he warned. “Don’t buy it. Don’t touch it. Just leave it.”