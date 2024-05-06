EntertainmentTikTok

Influencer Melina Cohens addresses “embarrassing” road rage altercation

Meera Jacka
Influencer Melina CohensTikTok: Melinacohenss

TikTok star Melina Cohens has responded with a story time explaining how she ended up “fighting in traffic” after the road rage altercation went viral.

Internet personality Melina Cohens rose to fame on TikTok for her lip-syncing and modeling content, amassing over 633,000 followers to date.

However, the influencer recently found herself facing scrutiny for an “embarrassing” road rage altercation that saw her throw hands with another driver.

The clip, reposted by popular drama page ‘teatotalk‘ on Instagram, quickly went viral as viewers claimed Melina got “dragged” and criticized her behavior.

In the video, Melina can be seen arguing with another woman at a traffic light stop before things escalated and the pair began shoving, punching, and kicking one another.

In hopes of clearing her name and correcting people’s “wrong assumptions”, Melina took to TikTok with a six-minute video explaining how the altercation came about.

According to Melina, she was driving home when the other woman cut her off without indicating. The woman then got out of her car while on the phone and proceeded to threaten police involvement, despite there being no damage to either vehicle.

While Melina wanted to move on from the incident, she claimed the woman began to throw insults and wouldn’t let her leave; “She comes to me with the intention of like ‘I want to argue with this girl, I’m not leaving without an argument.'”

After “five or ten minutes”, Melina said things escalated with the woman beginning to push her. When Melina “accidentally” bumped her back, a fight broke out between the pair.

“I tried to get in my car… that’s when she pulls my hair because I’m not looking at her obviously,” Melina recounted, stating two men who had also involved themselves in the argument ultimately had to intervene.

The police were then called to the scene, allegedly telling Melina that they didn’t want to deal with the other woman as she was “so annoying” and had “started the situation” herself. In the end, as there was no damage to any cars involved, Melina was allowed to leave and go home.

“I do not condone this, I’m not proud of this, this is not an accomplishment,” Melina concluded. “I’m not proud of people hyping me up or whatever the comments say. Yes, I am thankful for everyone that supports me and still loves me, but it was literally just an incident that happened that day. Everything happens for a reason and I cannot control what happened.”

