Customer horrified after tablet suggests 69% tip option for haircut

A mom who was paying for her son’s haircut was left baffled after finding out that there was a 69% tip option on the payment tablet.

TikToker Amanda (happilyeverafter69) was in the process of paying for her child’s $31.50 haircut when she noticed the unusual tipping option on the screen.

In a viral post with over 537,000 views, Amanda shared a photo of the tipping screen. She paired it with the song ‘Showin’ Off’ by Danger Twins, emphasizing the lyric “I can’t believe my eyes.”

The tipping screen had four options: starting at 20% for “Good,” then escalating to 35% for “Great,” 50% for “Wow!” and 69% for “Best Service Ever!” Despite the availability of a custom button on the iPad to bypass the suggested amounts, Amanda found these options to be ridiculous.

Article continues after ad

“This was for my son’s haircut!!!” she added in the caption. “Tipping is so out of control!!!” the text overlay of the post read.

Article continues after ad

Many TikTok users in the comments were just as baffled as the customer. “I started clipping my son’s hair at home after this exact same experience,” one person wrote.

“American tipping culture is wild,” another said. “15% was the norm, now it’s not even on the machine,” a third pointed out.

Someone else shared, “Our Subway has a shame-note next to the machine that says workers rely on your tip for a living. It’s illegal for you not to pay your workers.”

Article continues after ad

One user commented, “No one tips me at my job,” to which Amanda replied that she also doesn’t receive tips when she’s babysitting. It made her ponder, “Who made the decision on what services we tip and what ones we don’t. Like why don’t we tip the plumber?”

This is just the latest tipping-related moment to go viral on TikTok after a customer blasted a store for not having a “no tip” option on their checkout.