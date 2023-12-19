D&D issues updated statement following debunked AI rumors

Dungeons & Dragons has doubled down on its artificial intelligence stance following disproven allegations that art used to promote the upcoming rules refresh was made with AI.

Dungeons & Dragons has released an updated statement on AI.

This comes after fans voiced concerns that artwork used to promote the upcoming rules revision was made using AI, prompting a response from the D&D team.

It also follows an AI art controversy earlier this year that forced Wizards of the Coast to rework one of its 2023 releases, Bigby Presents: Glory of the Giants, just ahead of the book’s launch.

Wizards of the Coast reiterates AI ban for artists & writers making D&D products

In Wizards of the Coast’s revised statement, the company says “Our internal guidelines remain the same with regards to artificial intelligence tools: We require artists, writers, and creatives contributing to the D&D TTRPG to refrain from using AI generative tools to create final D&D products.”

The revised statement comes a day after Wizards responded to allegations that artwork of a dwarf fighter revealed during PAX Unplugged earlier this month was made or enhanced with AI.

In addition to Wizards’ denial, the artist who created the work in question debunked the claims. Responding to questions from ComicBook.com’s Christian Hoffer, artist Nestor Ossandón denied using AI and even shared sketches and drafts made while creating the artwork.

Ossandón’s process pieces make it pretty clear he made the art himself, but concerns over AI art and its usage in gaming linger.

This particular controversy mixes anger over AI art with the challenge of telling whether a particular piece is human or AI-made. It’s all made even more difficult by the fact that AI art detectors are often wrong – in a since-deleted post, one of those who originally questioned the artwork ran it through a tester that mistakenly determined it was AI.

All of this is also happening in the shadow of major layoffs at Wizards of the Coast’s parent company Hasbro last week. These heavily impacted the D&D team, including artists, leading more to suspect Wizards is using AI to cut costs.

