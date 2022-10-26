Naughty Dog job listing hints at upcoming The Last of Us multiplayer title being free-to-play

Joe is a writer for Dexerto, with a focus on Call of Duty, FIFA, Apex Legends and Rainbow Six Siege. When not writing about video games, you can find him playing them, reading about an obscure piece of history or lamenting Leeds United. You can contact him at [email protected]

The overwhelming success of 2013’s The Last of Us has seen a sequel spawned which, despite some fan division over bold narrative choices and the story’s antagonists, largely constituted a popular and worthwhile sequel to a title many consider one of the best video games ever made.

It has also paved the way for a third installment in the post-apocalyptic franchise but, before that, Naughty Dog have promised a standalone Factions multiplayer title.

Originally chalked to drop with TLOU2, the size and scope of the respective titles pushed the devs to split them into two. While the former dropped back in summer 2020, players are still waiting for definitive information on the Factions multiplayer title.

A new job listing, though, may point to it being free-to-play when it finally does drop.

Naughty Dog job listing hints at free-to-play Factions multiplayer title

On October 25, eagle-eyed fans noticed that a recent Naughty Dog job listing, advertising for the position of a Live Ops Producer, asks for candidates who have “proven experience in a production role supporting a AAA, free to play, live title.”

While it is possible for the wording to be coincidental, it does indicate that the Factions multiplayer title will drop free-to-play, with the devs wanting staff who have experienced comparable launches previously.

Naughty Dog The Last of Us remains one of the most critically acclaimed series of all time.

Unfortunately, there isn’t really a precedent from which fans can learn, given The Last of Us’ original multiplayer dropped with the first title itself.

Fans, though, did seem enthused by the news, especially considering it started life as a mode within The Last of Us Part 2. Others expressed concern for microtransactions, which have become an integral part of almost every free-to-play title.

Only time will confirm whether the rumors are true but, one way or the other, fan excitement for the Factions multiplayer title are only increasing.