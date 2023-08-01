Nintendo Switch’s The Last of Us ripoff suddenly removed from eShop

One month after its release, the Nintendo Switch’s Last of Us ripoff, The Last Hope, has been removed from the eShop.

The Last Hope: Dead Zone Survival hit the Nintendo eShop earlier this summer, serving as little more than a blatant TLoU clone.

Its familiar premise tasked players with trying to survive a zombie apocalypse, all while escorting a young girl to safety. That young girl just so happened to look a lot like The Last of Us’ Ellie.

Article continues after ad

Players and industry pundits who purchased and played the game quickly labeled it an embarrassing asset flip. It even featured imagery that called to mind the design of Ubisoft’s first Division outing. And, at long last, it’s clear someone’s finally brought the problem to Nintendo and Sony’s attention.

The Last of Us ripoff is no longer for sale on Nintendo eShop

As spotted by Eurogamer, The Last Hope: Dead Zone Survival can no longer be purchased on the Nintendo eShop. The listing’s original URL still works, but now takes customers to a 404 error page.

Article continues after ad

This sudden disappearing act is also reflected in YouTube videos. One of the YouTubers who’d shared gameplay footage of The Last Hope has been hit with a copyright claim by Sony Interactive Entertainment. If and when Sony will similarly target other channels remains to be seen.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Nintendo

This is the second time in a year that Sony’s had to step in when asset flippers on a competing platform have released a first-party knockoff.

Before The Last of Us ripoff hit the eShop, War Gods Zeus of Child – a God of War clone – briefly appeared on the Xbox store. It didn’t take long for Microsoft to delist the product.

Article continues after ad

Who knows, maybe this time next year Phantom Ghost of Okinawa Island will make its debut on the App Store?