God of War rip-off quietly removed from Xbox store

A blatant God of War rip-off named War Gods Zeus of Child recently appeared on the official Xbox store but has since been removed.

After a lengthy period of silence, Sony and developer Santa Monica Studio finally lifted the veil on God of War Ragnarok earlier this summer.

To the delight of many, the publisher and development studio confirmed the sequel’s November 2022 due date and opened pre-orders for its standard and special editions.

Kratos’ return later this year won’t be enjoyed by those who play outside of the PlayStation ecosystem, however.

This likely led to the creation of a strange God of War knockoff that very briefly took up residence on Xbox’s official marketplace.

Weird God of War clone pulled from Xbox storefront

As spotted by Eurogamer, a company called Dolaka Ltd released a God of War rip-off on Microsoft’s digital games store.

Priced at £3.39 (approximately $4 USD), the crudely made action title threw Kratos into an arena with the Leviathan Axe in hand, then unleashed waves of demonic-looking creatures at the player.

Gameplay footage captured by YouTube channel Game Clips And Tips demonstrates the rough state that War Gods Zeus of Child launched in.

Understandably, the project has since been delisted and is no longer available for purchase in the store.

The God of War knockoff was presumably released through the Xbox Creators Collection, a section of the marketplace dedicated to games developed in the Creators Program.

Such titles typically circumvent the publishing house’s certification standards, which could explain why a blatant God of War lookalike slipped through the cracks.

Fortunately, fans of the franchise don’t have to wait too much longer to get their hands on the real deal. Kratos’ and Atreus’ next Norse adventure hits store shelves for PS4 and PS5 on November 9.