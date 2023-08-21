Tekken 8 dev Harada issues eerie warning to leakers

Tekken 8 Director Katsuhiro Harada has responded to recent leaks about the game with a stark warning to leakers that they will be caught.

The fighting game world is preparing for yet another monster title in Tekken 8 to finally be released after the success of Street Fighter 6.

As fans anxiously await details, some leaks have surfaced with character portraits, intros and movesets, leading to much speculation about the game before any official announcements.

However, Katsuhiro Harada is not taking leaks lightly and while most developers refuse to acknowledge leaks, he instead attacked them, warning the leakers that they will be caught in the process.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Harada warns Tekken 8 leakers that they will be identified

Following the recent batch of leaks, Hararda took to his X account to address them directly, explaining that they contain old information that has since been changed or even deleted.

While the leaks may not have much relevance, that isn’t stopping Harada from trying to find the source and shut them down for good.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“Not only that, but the source of the leaks has been mostly identified. The information that is currently leaked is only given to organizations that dare to be involved in debugging and localization,” he warned.

Article continues after ad

“The next leak will identify the individual leaker (We have set up different parts of the ROM for every organization (internal as well as external) and line within the development, and this will work in the future).”

Article continues after ad

In a follow-up, Hararda explained that he believes the leaks are a side-effect of the series growing and expanding beyond just his development team and wants to punish the individual involved, who he says is based out of South Asia.

Article continues after ad

“I have almost identified a particular individual in a particular community contracting organization who is the leak,” Harada said.

Tekken 8 still doesn’t have a release date, but as the game inches closer, expect a lot more details and reveals in the weeks and months ahead, hopefully with fewer leaks this time around.