Epic CEO Tim Sweeney celebrates as Google loses lawsuit over app store monopoly

Epic Games’ CEO Tim Sweeney has taken to Twitter to celebrate as a jury has found that Google is running an illegal monopoly with their app store billing system.

For the last few years, Epic has been battling against Apple and Google in the courts with claims that they are holding an illegal monopoly with their built in in-app payment system.

The company won their lawsuit against Google on December 11, 2023, with a jury finding that Google is running an illegal monopoly with their app store setup.

Epic CEO Tim Sweeney quickly took to Twitter to celebrate and gave a massive hint on what his plans are next.

Epic celebrates as Google loses app store monopoly lawsuit

Shortly after the lawsuit decision made its way to social media, Sweeney shared his thoughts in a post on Twitter/X.

“This is an example of the greatness of the American justice system,” he said. “A billion dollar company challenges a trillion dollar company over complex antitrust practices, and a jury of 9 citizens hears the testimony and renders a verdict. And here it is in writing!”

Tesla co-founder Elon Musk shared his congratulations in a reply to Sweeney, and the Epic CEO shared a massive hint at what his plans are next.

“Thanks! On to Cupertino,” he replied.

With Apple based in Cupertino, we can safely say that Tim plans on putting all of his effort towards having a similar decision made in regards to the Apple App Store sooner than later.

This all started back in August 2020 after Apple and Google removed Fortnite from their respective app stories due to Epic attempting to get in-app purchases without using their stores built in billing system.

We’ll be sure to update you as more information is available for these lawsuits. In the meantime, keep it locked to Dexerto.