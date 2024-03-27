YouTube issues cease & desist to Chinese site cloning videos

YouTube has issued a cease-and-desist warning to Chinese website and video streaming service, Gan Jing World, saying they believe the site is breaking YouTube’s TOS.

It’s not uncommon for there to be different Chinese versions of websites that are popular in other countries. Douyin is their version of TikTok, BiliBili is similar to YouTube, and TaoBao is the countries version of eBay.

There’s also Gan Jing World, another video sharing platform. It states that it’s focus is on non-addictive algorithms and “wholesome content for all.”

Reported by 404Media, YouTube has sent Gan Jing World a cease and desist warning as they believe the platform is breaking YouTube’s Terms of Service.

“We’re aware of the site and have sent a cease and desist letter,” said YouTube spokesperson Jack Malon in a statement to 404Media.

YouTube also told the publication that they believe Gan Jing World is in direct violation of the sites Terms of Service, which says users are not allowed to access, reproduce, or download any content without permission.

“Access, reproduce, download, distribute, transmit, broadcast, display, sell, license, alter, modify or otherwise use any part of the Service or any Content except: (a) as expressly authorized by the Service; or (b) with prior written permission from YouTube and, if applicable, the respective rights holders,” the statement reads.

404Media says that back in February 2024, YouTuber Linus Boman emailed them to share that Gan Jing World had channels from Tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee as well as websites like The Verge and The New York Times. Those channels no longer exist, but there are quite a few big-name brands with channels on the site.

Prime Video, for example, has a channel on Gan Jing World with all of its videos uploaded — but the description says “The Official YouTube page for Prime Video US.”

We’ve reached out to Gan Jin World for comment, and will update this article should they reply.