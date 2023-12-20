You can still grab a huge 75-inch Samsung TV for less than $550 at Best Buy

If you fancy getting a massive smart TV for your home theater setup, this Samsung’s giant 75-inch Tizen-powered 4K TV is a steal.

Are you looking to add a large smart LED TV to your home theater setup but are budget-conscious, too? If yes, then Best Buy is the platform you should head to for your festive purchases.

Only at Best Buy, you’ll be able to buy a brand new 75-inch Samsung 4K Smart TV at a discount of $200. Usually, this TV sells for $749; however, you can buy it for less than $550 for a limited time.

Article continues after ad

If you purchase the TV before December 30, you’ll be eligible for Best Buy’s extended Holiday return period. If you decide to return the TV, you’ll have time till January 13, 2024.

Article continues after ad

Smart connected TV for home cinema

This Samsung TU690T Crystal 4K UHD TV is ideal for users looking to buy a large TV for an immersive viewing experience. This high-resolution TV supports HDR 10+, offering higher brightness and contrast in each image.

It has a Crystal Processor 4K technology that upscales non-4K content to 4K for higher image fidelity and color reproduction. While it runs on a 60Hz refresh Rate, the TV comes with a dedicated Game Enhancer mode and LED Clear Motion technology, which results in a lag-free gaming experience while using your favorite gaming consoles like the PS5 or the latest Xbox.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Unlike most other smart TVs that run on Google’s Android TV platform, this TV is powered by Samsung’s Tizen operating system. Though this means you can seamlessly pair your Samsung Smart devices, you’ll have a limited choice of applications or games. The most popular streaming platforms like Disney+, ESPN+, Google Play Music, Netflix, Prime Video, Redbox, SHOWTIME, Sling TV, and YouTube are already on the Tizen App Store.

Article continues after ad

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.