Older Sony TVs & devices set to lose Netflix support in 2024

Sony has announced that its smart TVs and Blu-Ray players released between 2011 and 2013 will lose access to Netflix in 2024.

Got an old Sony smart LED TV or a smart Blu-Ray player released between 2011 and 2013? The Japanese tech giant has revealed that these smart devices may not enjoy support for Netflix going forward.

While we do not have an exact date, Netflix has hinted that February 2024 could be the cut-off date. Sony released a statement claiming that Netflix has “announced that after the end of February 2024, the Netflix app will no longer be supported on some 2011 – 2013 Sony TVs and Blu-ray Disc players due to technical limitations.”

It continues to read: “You can continue to use the Netflix app until the end of February 2024. After this date, the Netflix service will be removed from the listed devices below,”.

While some users have hinted that this cutoff will not impact users from Australia, New Zealand, and Oceania, it is unlikely that Netflix will support dated hardware in select countries while removing support from others.

Though this announcement will largely impact Sony’s products like TVs, and Blu-ray Players, any older gadgets may also lose software support.

This is not the first time Netflix has ended up supporting aging devices. Recently, a list of products, including select Roku devices, Samsung TVs, and the PlayStation Vita have lost native access to Netflix.

What do I do if my device doesn’t support Netflix any more?

Since most of these devices are not regularly sold and updated by the makers, third-party support becomes costly. Brands like Netflix and others prefer to focus on innovation rather than supporting devices that are used by a dwindling number of users.

If you’ve lost support for Netflix, it might be time to upgrade your hardware to something a bit more modern. You can pick up a streaming device such as a Fire TV, a Roku device, or even a Google Android TV stick.