This killer Samsung Soundbar is already 43% off before Black Friday

Are you looking to buy a fancy soundbar to accompany your TV? This Samsung Soundbar is selling at its lowest price before Black Friday deals kick off.

Most TVs do not come with an adequate audio system built in. This is why adding a soundbar to your home entertainment setup is a must. Not only does it improve the audio output, but it also improves your overall viewing experience.

However, if you’re looking for slightly more than just a soundbar, Samsung’s HWB650 is the perfect accessory you can consider buying even before Black Friday.

This 3.2-channel soundbar is available on Amazon at a staggering 43% discount – you’ll grab a discount of $209 from its retail price of $515.

Theatre-like experience at home

Samsung

While we’ve not tested the Samsung HWB650 sound bar, the significant price drop and various positive user reviews suggest it could be a great bargain.

This sound bar has a sub-woofer and a couple of rear speakers that can be wirelessly paired with the base station, offering an immersive experience. When placed strategically, these satellite speakers can offer room-filling cinematic surround sound, so you can watch anything from the latest Marvel movies, to cinematic experiences like Dune, right at home.

Moreover, the soundbar also supports modern features like Dolby Digital, DTS Virtual X, and Adaptive Sound Lite, which dynamically optimizes sound based on the content you’re watching. It also offers wireless connectivity via Bluetooth, meaning you can wirelessly stream your favorite music from your laptop or smartphone.

You also get a One Remote from Samsung, which can be used to control the Soundbar and your TV, and you won’t need to juggle between different remote controls for other devices.

Regarding other connectivity options, the Samsung HWB650 has many options, including an HDMI port, a USB port, HDMI ARC, HDMI CEC, and optical audio input.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.