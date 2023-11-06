You can grab this Samsung 4K TV for $350 at Best Buy & it’s a steal

Looking for an affordable Samsung 4K LED TV? This amazing entry-level smart TV has plummeted to rock bottom prices way before Black Friday.

If you’re searching for an affordable 4K LED TV, you don’t need to wait for Black Friday deals to start. Samsung’s Tizen-powered 55-inch smart LED TV has hit an absolute rock-bottom price before Black Friday.

The TV, which retails at $449 on Amazon and used to sell at $429 on Best Buy, can be bought for an incredible price of just $349.99 at the time of writing. Considering that we’re still a couple of weeks away from the big day itself, that feels like a huge win.

Affordable & capable

The Samsung 55-inch TU690T can be a great addition to your living room or bedroom, letting you enjoy your favorite content.

Powered by Samsung’s Crystal processor, this TV comes with a 4K content upscaling, meaning it can upscale the regular HD/Full HD content to 4K, offering you an uninterrupted high-resolution content experience. If you’re still holding onto that 1080p TV, it might be time to let go.

You can also enjoy various ecosystem features if you already use other Samsung devices like a flagship smartphone or a foldable phone.

That said, the TV is powered by Samsung’s Tizen OS, which limits the number of third-party apps that can be normally found on a Google TV-powered Smart TV. However, most popular platforms like Apple Music, Disney+, Google Play, HBO Max, Netflix, Prime Video, Sling TV, Spotify and others exist.

The TV comes with hands-free control thanks to its built-in support for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. It also supports Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Samsung SmartThings, which will be compatible with most smart home devices you already own.

Retailing at $350, the Samsung TU690T offers great value for money especially if you’re looking for a no-frill smart LED TV that you can use to enjoy your preferred content online or offline.

