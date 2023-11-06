Get this massive 65-inch Hisense 4K TV for less than $500 in this Black Friday deal

Fancy a Hisense 4K TV? This massive 65-inch behemoth is retailing at its lowest price on Amazon. Grab $500 off right now if you want an early Black Friday deal.

If you’re into gaming or love binge-watching your favorite shows, a large 65-inch is a must for your living room. If you’re waiting for Black Friday to pick up a TV, we found a pretty killer deal for you.

Hisense’s 65-inch mini-LED 4K TV now retails at its lowest price on Amazon. This giant 4K TV is available at just under $500, which is around $200 cheaper than the official retail price.

Get a free copy of NBA 2K24 bundled

Hisense is known for its value-for-money offerings, and the Hisense 65U6K is yet another example of an inexpensive yet value-loaded TV.

This premium-looking TV comes with a bezel-less design and adds to the aesthetics of your living room. What is incredible about this TV is that it uses mini-LED technology that offers better contrast and higher peak brightness compared to a regular LED panel. It also means that you get uniform image quality across the entire display.

Aside from other cool features like Doble Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos, a full array of local dimming, and support for Google Play Store, the TV also comes with 60 Hz VRR to offer an enhanced gaming experience, especially if your framerates dip under 60FPS.

Moreover, Hisense offers a complimentary copy of NBA 2K24 with this TV to experience high-resolution games on this gaming-friendly TV.

Though the launch price of Hisense 65U6K was $799, it had been selling around $649 at most retail stores. However, the current offer price of under $500 makes it a steal. Moreover, the free bundled game that otherwise is priced at around $60 sweetens the deal further.

