World’s first flying car now accepting pre-orders upon landing approval for flight tests

The future many dreamed of is finally arriving: the world’s first flying car has been approved for flight tests and pre-orders are already open.

A future filled with flying cars is a dream that’s long been in development since the early days of aviation. Many have predicted the imminent arrival of such a mode of transport, and now it seems that time is finally on the horizon.

Alef Aeronautics, a Californian automaker, has officially been given a Special Airworthiness Certification from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

This means the company is now able to test-run the vehicle on the road and in the sky, a vital stage required before it can be released to the public.

Alef Aeronautics Alef Aeronautics’ first flying car “Model A”

Model A aims to be the first flying car that is capable of street driving and vertical take-off, making it able to exist within the current urban infrastructure.

It is also 100% electric, making it an environmentally friendly alternative to current road vehicles.

With an expected price of $300,000, preorders for the flying car have already opened with a $150 deposit needed to join the general queue, or a $1,500 deposit to get priority access.

Alef Aeronautics Alef Aeronautics’ flying car in transition

CEO Jim Dukhovny told USA TODAY that the FAA’s approval was a huge step toward releasing the car to the public and signified a historic moment in history.

“While there have been pioneers like Terrafugia, Paul Moller, and Henry Ford, this is the first time a vehicle, in the traditional sense (parks and drives like a car, functions like a car, looks like a car), has received permission to fly,” Dukhovny told the publication.

He continued, “It’s also important that Alef is the first electric car which received permission to fly. And, last but not least, the ability for vertical takeoff is central to most people’s conception of a ‘flying car.'”

The car is expected to hit the skies as early as 2025 if all testing and approval goes as planned. For all the latest tech news and advancements, be sure to check out our page here.