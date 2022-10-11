Hololive star Mori Calliope reveals first major album SINDERELLA: Tracklist, release date

Hailing from Perth, Andrew is Dexerto's Australian Managing Editor stranded in the middle of nowhere. They love telling stories across all games and esports, but they have a soft spot for League of Legends and Rainbow Six. Oh, and they're also fascinated by the rise of VTubers. You can contact Andrew at [email protected]

Mori Calliope’s first major album with Universal Music, SINDERELLA, is coming in December 2022. The ten-track release is based on the seven deadly sins ⁠— plus some extras ⁠— and the rapper reaper is hyping it up as her best work yet.

Mori Calliope has been on the music grind in 2022. Releasing her first full album at the start of the year with UnAlive, she’s since signed with Universal Music and produced an EP with them. Now she’s got her first major album with the label coming up, named SINDERELLA.

The rapper reaper of Hololive English gave fans a teaser on October 10, with preorders opening on the same day. Limited Edition presses of the CD sold out within minutes, with the album coming to streaming platforms in December.

Mori Calliope’s SINDERELLA album theme and tracklist

Mori Calliope’s SINDERELLA album theme is all in the title: sins. The VTuber knows a thing or two about those deadly vices from her backstory, and she wanted to explore that a bit further in her debut album with Universal.

“Initially I wanted to make something about the seven deadly sins, but albums should have about 10 tracks in there, so I came up with my own other three things I’ve been guilty of,” she told fans. “It’s a really interesting concept, so I hope you guys will like it.

However it’s not full of angst, with Calli trying to find a balance in tone: “It’s not necessarily me calling out other people. It’s an introspective album as well. Not all the songs are edgy or dark either, there’s some happy ones too.”

The exact tracklist hasn’t been confirmed, but the teaser lists out the seven sins ⁠— Pride, Wrath, Lust, Greed, Slot, Envy, and Gluttony ⁠— with three bonus ones in Too Much Internet, Self Hate, and Envy. These will be the general themes of each song, and perhaps the titles.

After churning through the releases over the last two years, Calli believes SINDERELLA will be her best work yet.

“I feel like when I started working on the EP [SHINIGAMI NOTE], I wasn’t doing my best. Maybe I was nervous or scared, but halfway through the EP production I started really getting particular about every single line. With this album, from the beginning, every single time there wasn’t a take I liked I went back and redid it.

“This album is going to have quite a bit more Japanese in it, but it’s still mostly English. I just wanted to return to my Japanese rap roots. There’s some Japanese rock in there too, and much like UnAlive I think it’s a little more cohesive and consistent, but every song sounds super different and I think that’s important. That was a critique I wanted to take to heart for this and make sure every single one was unique in its own way.”

Mori Calliope’s SINDERELLA album release date

Mori Calliope’s SINDERELLA will go live on streaming platforms come December 16, 2022. Pre-ordered CDs will also be shipped around the same time.

There will be more teasers between now and then though, with the Hololive VTuber really wanting to reach the masses with this release: “I really want this to do super well, so I’m going to be pushing it a lot. I’ve been putting my heart and soul into it.”