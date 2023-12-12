Valve warns users not to sniff Steam Deck exhaust vent

A Steam Deck owner emailed Valve support to ask whether it’s safe to inhale the Steam Deck’s exhaust fumes and got a response back just a few days later.

Since its launch in 2022, The Valve Steam Deck has completely revolutionized PC gaming by giving users a quality way to play games on the go.

It’s by far the most popular handheld PC to date, and it has influenced a bit of odd behavior from some of its users — like sniffing the Steam Deck’s exhaust fumes.

One user on Reddit emailed Valve to ask if it was safe to do so and was promptly warned against it.

Valve understands that sniffing the Steam Deck is a meme

In a post on the Steam Deck subreddit, user Metapod100 shared a screenshot of their email to Valve asking if it’s safe to inhale the Steam Deck’s exhaust fumes.

“Is it safe to inhale the exhaust fumes from the top vent of the Steam Deck? It’s somewhat of a meme to enjoy the fumes but I think I kinda… like it?” the user said.

Valve replied, warning against the urge to sniff the popular handheld.

“As with all electronics, it’s generally not recommended that you inhale the exhaust fumes on your device. While there are no safety concerns with general usage, directly inhaling the device’s vent fumes should be avoided,” Valve replied.

“We understand that it may be a meme, but please refrain from this behavior for the safety of your health.”

The Redditor added to the post that he’s going to keep doing it anyway. Others quickly took to the post to share their thoughts as well.

“I’m afraid it’s already too late for 80% in the sub. See you all on the other side,” one replied.

Another said: “Let’s call it Steam Deck Lungs.”

“Now we all have tumors,” a third joked.

For more news and other viral stories, keep it locked to Dexerto.