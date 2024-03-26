UGreen unveils NAS enclosures that could transform your home theater setup

UGreen has officially launched its NAS drive lineup, which could transform your home theater setup, as long as you have the know-how to do it.

You might know UGreen from their dozens of accessories, ranging from power banks, iPhone chargers and more. But, this time, they are launching something different: a lineup of NAS enclosures. These come with multiple bays for your cold storage, offering heaps of storage to populate with whatever you want.

But, we want to highlight just one use case that these handy NAS drives can offer: Storage in the form of a media server. The NASync series of products is powered by Intel 12th-gen processors and has 8GB of DDR5 memory, which would make it perfect for media storage.

Ugreen There’s even a companion app for easy management.

If you’re planning on running a Plex or Jellyfin server, these drives might be for you. Given that their design is suitably premium, it wouldn’t look too out of place sitting in the living room as a headless server, waiting for you to call files from it.

There are also some quality-of-life features packed into the system, such as removable drives that take seconds to swap out, offering a tool-less method to drive installation that won’t cause any headaches.

There are several models available, depending on your needs, kicking off with a two and four-bay solution, going all the way up to an eight-bay config for professional content creation or professional tasks. There’s also an “all-flash” SKU out there for those who require the highest data transfer rates, such as if you were a content or streaming setup, looking to scrub through B-roll videos hosted off of your PC.

The NASync drives from UGreen will initially launch on Kickstarter, starting at $239 for the two-bay configuration, and they could be a contender for your next media server, thanks to its slick design, and feature-packed chassis.