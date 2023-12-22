Twitch streamers warn GoXLR users as latest update ‘bricks’ audio

Twitch streamers are warning users of the popular GoXLR to not install the latest driver update as it is “bricking” audio setups for many users across the board.

As XLR microphones began gaining popularity with some of the biggest Twitch streamers, one audio interface popped up and took over the industry: the GoXLR.

Available in mini and full size, it was the go-to for many until TC Helicon Gaming revealed in July 2023 that they closed the office responsible for updates to the popular interface.

On December 22, 2023, Twitch streamers and many others began warning people to not update their devices as the latest software is “bricking” audio setups across the board.

After installing the update, it appears that users are having trouble with audio quality — assuming their device can even connect to the computer in the first place.

Twitch partner MrGibbon was among the first to report the problem, and his tweet has been viewed and shared over a hundred thousand times in the hours since.

“Latest GoXLR update just tanked my streaming PC, DO NOT UPDATE,” he said. MrGibbon also shared a response that he got in the GoXLR Discord from a staff member

“If your having an issue, please install the previous app and the current driver. The team is working on removing the app update as it is broken” – GoXLR Discord Admin,’ the Twitch partner shared.

“Seems like GoXLR’s software update is bricking some folks audio. Avoid updating,” said art_is_war on Twitter/X.

Another user commented: “If your GOXLR asks you to update today don’t do it, it’s a bugged update.”

Many users are sharing that you can uninstall the new update and fix the issues by installing the previous one, but others are claiming that the device is still not working despite doing so.

If TC Helicon pushes a fix soon, we’ll be sure to update you on the status. In the meantime, keep it locked to Dexerto for more news.

