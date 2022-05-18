TimTheTatman reveals gaming setup upgrade with limited-edition HyperX collection

Popular YouTuber TimTheTatman has revealed his gaming setup upgrade with a limited-edition HyperX collection available for the entire Tatmanarmy to purchase.

Since moving from Twitch to YouTube Gaming last year, Timothy ‘TimTheTatman’ Betar has become co-owner of Complexity Gaming and broadcasted from Dallas Cowboys Stadium, amongst a wide variety of announcements.

Having signed with HyperX in July 2021, it was only a matter of time until the leader of the Tatmanarmy was set to reveal his custom-branded, limited-edition gaming collection.

Announced on May 18, 2022, Betar’s new collection with HyperX shows off the long-time creator’s iconic branding atop the company’s high-quality gaming peripherals.

TimTheTatman HyperX collection

Consisting of products personally selected by the streaming star himself, The HyperX x TimTheTatman custom collection features four products from the company.

Cloud Alpha Gaming Headset – $109.99 USD

– $109.99 USD Alloy Elite 2 Gaming Keyboard – $139.99 USD

– $139.99 USD Pulsefire Haste Gaming Mouse $59.99 USD

$59.99 USD Pulsefire Mat Gaming Mouse Pad – $39.99 USD

“Excited to finally share my first co-branded HyperX products with the tatmanarmy,” Tim shared. “HyperX and I have been working non-stop to get these products ready, I can’t wait for you all to enjoy them too.”

Khoi Nguyen, Influencer marketing at HyperX, revealed that the company is thrilled to work with the long-tenured creator. He said: “TimTheTatMan is an engaging and entertaining personality representing a core segment of the gaming and streaming industry.

The HyperX team is thrilled to be working with Tim on this limited-edition suite of peripherals to provide the tatmanarmy with a collection of gaming products designed to tackle daily in-game and on-stream needs.”

Head over to HyperX’s website to check out the peripherals yourself, and keep an eye on our Tech news hub in the coming days for a more in-depth review of the products.