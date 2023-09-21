Threads removes “share to Twitter” option because barely anyone used it

Threads has removed the “share to Twitter” option from posts because of low usage, according to one of the platform’s engineers.

Ever since Elon Musk purchased Twitter back in 2022, many users believe that the platform has been slowly dying due to various changes put into place by Musk.

Plenty of platforms have risen up in an attempt to take its place, including Meta’s Threads that launched on July 5, 2023.

At launch, Threads had an option to share posts to Twitter, but it’s since been removed because of low usage.

Threads can’t be shared directly to Twitter anymore

On September 21, 2023, someone shared in a post on Threads that the option to share posts to Twitter was no longer available in the share menu.

“I used to be able to post directly to ‘the app formally known as Twitter,’ and now it doesn’t show on the options to share anymore?” they said.

Just minutes later, one of the platform’s engineers replied and shared why it had been removed. “We unshipped it due to low usage,” he said.

Many of the users that came across the post took to the replies to share their thoughts on removing the feature.

“Somebody at Twitter HQ is having a stroke right now,” one replied, while another simply said, “Lol.”

The removal of the share to Twitter option isn’t the only change Threads has done over the last few weeks, either.

They finally added multi-account support to the mobile app on September 21, as well as the ability to search keywords for specific posts on the platform.