This custom Magikarp Game Boy is worth its weight in gold

This custom Pokemon Game Boy Advance SP makes a splash with its eye-catching gold chrome shell inspired by the iconic shiny Magikarp Pokemon card.

While the Nintendo Switch 2 may be on everyone’s lips, the love for Nintendo’s older handhelds hasn’t faded. Officially, support for devices like the original Game Boy, and its later model, the Game Boy Advance SP, ended years ago, making the reality of Nintendo releasing a new Pokemon-themed Game Boy unlikely.

However, where Nintendo has shifted its focus, Game Boy modders are continuing to create gorgeous custom Game Boys to keep the love of these older handhelds alive, and this custom-made shiny Magikarp Game Boy Advance SP is no exception.

The gorgeous shiny Magikarp Game Boy Advance SP was designed by supergusiland for DK’s Game Emporium, a site dedicated to fixing up and modding older consoles. According to the modding site, the unique shell design was inspired by the “iconic Shining Magikarp Pokemon card” which appeared in the Neo Revelation expansion for the PokemonTCG in September 2001.

As seen in a short video posted to Instagram, the dazzling custom Pokemon handheld features a unique chrome gold shell, outfitted with stunning artwork featuring the shiny version of the Pokemon Magikarp, jumping from out the iconic Hokusai print, ‘The Great Wave off Kanagawa.’

Not only does the custom Game Boy Advance SP stand out from any official Pokemon devices from Nintendo’s back catalog, but it also benefits from the advancements of modern tech. The shining Magikarp Edition SP comes decked out with a backlit IPS screen, USB-C charging, HDMI compatibility, and RGB LED buttons.

supergusiland/DK’s Game Emporium

If you’re expecting this stunning custom Game Boy Advance SP to be pricey, you’d be right. While originally a commission, the custom Pokemon handheld is available on the DK’s Game Emporium website for $300, and that’s without all the bells and whistles. Adding USB-C charging, HDMI compatibility, and RGB LED buttons to the mix will cost $530 in total, and that’s not including shipping. So, if you want to get your hands on one, it’ll cost a pretty penny.

