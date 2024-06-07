YouTuber makes the “ultimate” Game Boy with dozens of mods

YouTuber Zac Builds has modernized the classic Game Boy by taking apart a GBA SP and decking it out with an upgraded screen, battery, and brand-new spin on the iconic form factor.

The original Nintendo Game Boy feels more aged than ever. No one can argue against the device’s iconic legacy over the past 35 years. However, the emulation powers and gorgeous IPS screens of retro handhelds like the Miyoo Mini Plus can put the classic device to shame.

Aware of the old-school handheld’s outdated hardware, one YouTuber decided to take things into his own hands. By modding an old Game Boy Advance SP, Zac Builds modernized the device to create the ultimate Game Boy.

With older DMG model Game Boys becoming highly sought after, Zac Builds opted to mod a GBA SP instead. Especially as the 2003 SP model already features a rechargeable battery, backlit screen, and backward compatibility, making it more than ideal for modding into a modernized device.

With the GBA SP in tow, Zac Builds took the two-decade-old handheld apart to transform it from its iconic clamshell design back to the “candy bar form factor” of the original Game Boy.

Originally spotted by Time Extention, Every internal part of the Game Boy, from the motherboard to its ports, was measured with as much accuracy as possible. This meant it was easier to incorporate the components into the custom-designed 3D-printed chassis.

The final “modernized Game Boy” project is a massive step up from the 2003 GBA SP it’s based on. Zac Builds gave the Game Boy an upgraded IPS laminated 3.0 LCD screen, RGB lighting, 900 mAh battery, and new L/R tactile trigger buttons. A brand-new built-in speaker was also added to the handheld, which gave it a drastic improvement over the original.

Zac Builds

The end result is still compatible with Game Boy, Game Boy Color, and Game Boy Advance game carts, like the official GBA SP. But, Zac Builds also added an EZ Flash cart into the mix. With the 128GB SD flash cart, any Game Boy game can be easily added via a microSD card.

Sadly, this incredible custom Game Boy isn’t up for sale. However, Zac Builds kindly listed all the supplies and components in the description of his YouTube video, including the 3D print files needed to make the case for your own modern Game Boy.