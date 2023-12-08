​​These Sony noise-cancelling headphones are under $100

Looking for cheap noise-canceling headphones? The Sony WHCH720N is selling for a record-low price ahead of this festive season.

Those constantly searching for good tech deals know that quality noise-cancelling headphones usually don’t come cheap. But occasionally, reasonably-priced noise-canceling cans may surprise with performance that punches above their price point.

That’s the case with the Sony WHCH720N wireless noise-canceling headphones available now for just $99 at Best Buy. They’re also a little less than that at Amazon.

These budget Sony headphones may represent one of the best values for noise-cancelling headphones under $100. Meaning you can’t go wrong at this price.

Cut the noise and extra costs

Here’s a pro tip. If you’re not a fan of black-colored gadgets or want to add a white headset to your setup, the White Sony WH-CH720N is even cheaper and will help you save some extra dollars.

That said, this might be a limited-time deal and might be over as soon as the stock runs out. These headsets will also be great for festive gifting, so hurry up before the deal ends.

The 40mm drivers inside the WHCH720N produce a pleasingly balanced sound. Mids and highs come through cleanly detailed with adequate separation, while punchy bass frequencies deliver suitable low-end warmth perfect for modern pop, EDM, hip hop, and the like.

Just don’t expect the expansive soundstages and sparkling top-tier clarity defining $300+ headphones from niche hi-fi brands.

Considering many under $100 active noise canceling headphones cut more corners, these WHCH720N’s deliver satisfactory extras, including a quality padded carry bag for transport and storage, volume/playback controls right on the left earcup, designated ANC button for quickly switching levels or letting ambient sound passthrough, and even a dedicated voice assistant button for summoning Google Assistant or Siri.

Just note you’re stuck with older Bluetooth 4.1 rather than modern Bluetooth 5.0, so wireless connectivity only stretches about 30 feet from your device before possible dropouts. But that minor dated spec hardly detracts from everyday use.

