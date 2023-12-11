TCL reveals OLED monitor & it’s nothing like what we’ve seen before

Chinese tech company TCL has unveiled its latest OLED PC monitor, which features an unusual concave shape that takes the concept of a curved monitor to the next level.

TV and monitor technology has moved on a great deal since the days of the old bulky cathode ray tube (CRT) displays with their outward-curving convex screens and massive weight. Now one company has taken the monitor to the next level with the reveal of a 31” gaming monitor in a form not seen before.

Curved monitors are currently considered the optimum choice for gaming, providing wider display resolutions, a better field of view, and increased immersion. Some users also report that using a curved monitor decreases eye strain, all of which add up to an improved experience. TCL though, has gone a step further in creating a monitor that curves in two directions, making it the first concave monitor we have ever seen.

Concave screen for a better display

The 31” monitor is a 4K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It uses a screen curvature usually only seen in professional industry simulators and is said to offer better pixel density for a more ‘3D’ experience for gamers.

TCL, Guru3D

This was not the only innovation that TCL displayed at the Display Tech-ecosystem Conference 2023 (DTC 2023). The company also showcased its 27” 8K panel – a small form-factor screen with an extremely sharp display and a 57” screen that uses Mini-LED technology which has been specifically designed for dual-monitor setups. A 65” 8K OLED display was also in the line-up, improving in the quality of the large-screen high-resolution displays that the company can offer.

It has not been confirmed when or if this concave monitor form factor will go into production, nor are there clues on the price point as of yet, but we will continue to provide information as we get it.