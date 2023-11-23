Stream Deck Black Friday deal drops device to lowest-ever price

Looking for a Stream Deck to bolster your Twitch streams? Look no further than this deal, where you can save on Elgato’s Stream Deck MK.2, which has hit its lowest-ever price.

The Elgato Stream Deck has become one of the most popular peripherals around, especially for those looking to upgrade their streaming setups, or who want a quick, relatively easy to configure macropad.

As a part of their Black Friday deals, Elgato has slashed the price of the trusty Streak Deck MK.2, with 20% off its official MSRP. We’ve tracked that this is the lowest-ever price that the device has hit, meaning that this deal is pretty hot, and probably won’t last forever.

A Stream Deck could be exactly what you need

Like Apple, Elgato has built a robust walled garden ecosystem of products that communicate with each other. Since Elgato is owned by Corsair, you should expect robust plugins with any iCue lighting you might have on your system. But, Elgato’s Stream Deck software is also excellent.

Given that it’s so widely used by members of the community, you can also find hundreds of custom icon packs and plugins to enhance its feature set even more. This Stream Deck also houses 12 buttons on its front, and is neatly raised so you can set and forget it at your desk once it is fully configured. The LCD keys are hard-wearing and it all just feels great to use.

I reviewed Elgato’s Stream Deck Plus, and ever since, it’s been sitting on my desk, housing all of the macros that I use in my day-to-day. Even if you’re not a streamer or broadcaster, it’s likely that you will still have some use for a Stream Deck in your setup, and now is the perfect time to grab one.

