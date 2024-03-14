Is Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection on Steam Deck?

Looking to play Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection on the Steam Deck? We’ve got you covered with everything we know about the upcoming collection, and how it could perform on the go.

Aspyr Media, the team behind Tomb Raider I-III Remastered, has brought back the beloved Star Wars Battlefront (2004) and Battlefront II (2005) titles in a new collection.

The Star Wars classics can be played online and offline, and bring with them a slew of updates including bonus maps and additional playable heroes. With up to 64-player online support, it’s ideal for playing on the Steam Deck, whether you’re a casual fan or a franchise veteran.

Article continues after ad

With that in mind, here’s everything we know about whether or not the Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection is playable on Valve‘s Steam Deck.

Disney/Aspyr

Can you play Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection on Steam Deck?

Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection is playable on the Steam Deck and has been fully verified by Valve.

Article continues after ad

The Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection blasted its way onto Steam with a fully verified commendation from Valve. This fully verified status, according to Valve, is down to all functionality being accessible with the default controller settings, the game showing Steam Deck controller icons, in-game text being fully legible and the default graphics performing well on the PC gaming handheld.

Article continues after ad

Even before launch, the outlook of the collection of remastered game’s performance on the go looked positive, as it was fully verified before its March 14th release. Steam Deck support seemed important from the get-go, as during the announcement of the upcoming collection, the Star Wars.com team explained that “Steam users will enjoy Steam Deck support.”

The Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection demands a hefty 50GB of install space before you can get to playing the beloved classic Star Wars titles. That’s a lot for a pair of remastered classic games, so you may want to ensure you have enough storage on your Deck so you don’t have to delete any other games.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Picking up one of the best microSD cards for the Steam Deck will help ensure you have plenty of storage space for the Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection and any Steam Deck game you want to play on the go. Especially if you haven’t yet picked up the 1TB Steam Deck OLED or upgraded the SSD.