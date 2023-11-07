Some of Apple’s new M3 MacBook Pros are facing major Sonoma update issues

Apple fans on social media are reporting that their new M3 MacBook Pro arrived with Mac OS Ventura installed, and are facing issues when attempting to update to Sonoma.

During Apple’s “Scary Fast” event on October 30, 2023, the California-based company revealed the latest version of their custom chips.

The M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max were released alongside a Space Black version of the MacBook Pro and new iMac’s that left thousands of fans excited.

The laptops have begun to arrive, and many are facing issues getting their new MacBook Pro updated to Mac OS 14.

Across social media, quite a few users have reported issues with their M3 MacBook Pro arriving with Mac OS 13.5 Ventura.

When they go to update the laptop, they’re met with the “Your Mac is up to date” message.

“Ok, here’s something weird. Our M3 MacBook Pro shipped with Ventura and can’t seem to update to Sonoma at all. Version not compatible. Our M3 Pro MacBook Pro shipped with Sonoma. Did anyone else get an M3 that shipped with Ventura?” YouTuber Zoneoftech asked.

Another buyer, who goes by AppleGeek on Twitter, said they received the same “Your Mac is up to date” error message on their M3 MacBook Pro — and that they even had the issue on their brand new iMac M3.

According to a translation, the user wrote: “The MacBook Pro 14 M3 comes with macOS Ventura, but cannot yet be updated to macOS Sonoma. When people try to update to macOS Sonoma, macOS Ventura 13.5 is listed as the latest version available. I also noticed that this problem was also present with the iMac M3.”

Apple hasn’t responded to the issues just yet, but as MacRumors pointed out, affected owners will be able to use Apple’s Install Assistant to upgrade their new M3 Macs.

We’ll have to wait to see if the issues sort themselves out in the future, but in the meantime, you can head over to check out the rest of our coverage.