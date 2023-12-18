Save now on an Apple Watch Ultra 2 & Series 9 before they vanish

The sales of the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Series 9 will soon be suspended due to a patent dispute. This might be your last chance to get a good deal on these premium smartwatches.

In a shock announcement, Apple has announced that it is suspending sales on the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2, due to a patent dispute with medical technology firm Masimo. Since launch, these devices have proven to be extremely popular, and Apple fans might soon see them vanishing from shelves.

Thankfully you still have until December 25, 2023, to get hold of an Apple Watch Series 9 or Ultra 2, and we have found some deals on these devices that bring down the price of what might very shortly be an elusive collectable.

Last chance to get a good deal on Series 9

Amazon is offering the Apple Watch Series 9 at 18% off the usual price. This version comes with an aluminum case available in various colors, along with the high-tech features that Apple Watch fans enjoy, such as the Blood Oxygen and ECG apps, as well as the always-on retina display and the various integrated fitness tracker features. Various sizes are available to fit all users.

For customers who are interested in the premium Ultra 2 smartwatch, a discount of 6% on this device is also available at Amazon. This high-end smartwatch has a rugged titanium case to protect it during high-energy activities such as rock climbing. To add to its credentials for thrill-seekers, the Ultra 2 comes with high-precision GPS for those who enjoy hiking or camping as well as an extra-long battery life to keep going through those long trips. Once again, the watch is available in a variety of colors to match your personal style.

Unless the decision by the Internal Trade Commission (ITC) is overruled by President Biden, this could be the last chance to get hold of one of these smart watches, so it is wise to act fast if you want one.

