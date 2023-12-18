Apple Watch Series 9 & Ultra 2 US sales suspended amid patent dispute

Apple is suspending sales of the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 devices in the United States amid a patent dispute over the wearables blood oxygen sensor.

Announced back in September 2023 during the iPhone 15 launch event, the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 wearables have skyrocketed in popularity.

However, Apple has been facing a patent dispute with medical technology company Masimo around the blood oxygen sensor that’s been used since the Series 6 watch and now it’s come to a head.

Article continues after ad

In a statement to 9to5Mac, Apple has announced that they’re suspending sales of their two newest watches in the US indefinitely.

Article continues after ad

Apple suspending Watch sales in US over patent dispute

Back in October 2023, the International Trade Commission announced that they held up a ruling made by a judge in January that states Apple did in fact infringe on Masimo’s patent in their Blood Oxygen Sensors.

The decision has been sent to President Biden’s desk for a potential veto, but that has yet to happen. He has until December 25 to do so.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

However, Apple is preemptively suspending sales of the Ultra 2 and Series 9 to comply with the ITC’s decision. Apple’s website in the US will no longer have them available after 3 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. In-store inventory will be removed after Sunday, December 24, 2023.

Article continues after ad

Apple

The ITC’s ban only impacts sales of watches using the blood oxygen sensor, meaning the lower-end Apple Watch SE will still be available from all retailers.

Until December 25, customers may be able to find the watches at resellers but after that date, Apple will not be able to import the wearables into the US which will prevent them from sending them to other stores like Best Buy and Amazon.

Article continues after ad

Apple said to 9to5Mac: “Should the order stand, Apple will continue to take all measures to return Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 to customers in the U.S. as soon as possible.”

Article continues after ad

It’s unknown if they will return without blood oxygen monitoring options or not, but we’ll be sure to update you as they release more information.