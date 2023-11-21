New Pokemon Go auto-catcher launches and it looks just like an Apple Watch Ultra

A new Pokemon Go auto-catching device has launched, and it looks almost identical to the Apple Watch Ultra.

Since the release of Pokemon Go in 2016, quite a few companies have come out with various designs for auto-catcher devices.

Used to automatically throw balls at Pokemon spawns near you, the devices are often worn on your wrist or on your keychain.

Go-tcha is one of the biggest third-party companies that make these devices, and their latest design should catch the eye of Apple fans worldwide.

Go-tcha Stealth device looks just like an Apple Watch

Announced on November 20, 2023, The Go-tcha Stealth is a smartwatch-esque auto catching device and quite frankly it looks really good.

It’s limited to just 50,000 preorders at a discounted price, and they’ve already sold out just a day later.

Those familiar with the Apple Watch Ultra might be a bit intrigued by the Go-tcha Stealth, as it looks almost identical to the company’s premium smart watch.

It sports an aluminum body, and the dial and quick button on the side of the watch look exactly like the Apple Watch Ultra. The Go-tcha website also states that it’s compatible with 41mm, 45mm, and 49mm watch bands.

The compatibility with bands makes it likely able to use almost all of Apple’s offerings on the lookalike device to give you an even higher quality feel.

After it was revealed, PoGo players even took to social media to talk about how much it looks like the Apple Watch Ultra.

“I like how it resembles the apple watch, looks fashionable,” one user replied.

Another commented: “BRO IS THAT AN APPLE WATCH ULTRA? Geeez hope Apple doesn’t see this & sue.”

“Apple watch ultra, ain’t they afraid of any legal action?” a third user asked.

Apple hasn’t responded to the lookalike device as of writing, but we’ll be sure to update you if they do. In the meantime, keep it locked to Dexerto for more news.