Save almost $1000 on M1 Pro MacBook Pro in this early Black Friday Amazon deal

Amazon has slashed the M1 Pro MacBook Pro’s price by around $1000, marking the lowest price drop on the laptop since its launch.

Black Friday is just around the corner but you don’t have to wait to get massive savings on a powerful laptop. Amazon is offering a solid discount on the M1 Pro-equipped MacBook Pro, making it a hard-to-miss deal.

Released in late 2021, the MacBook Pro comes with powerful features and an immersive display. If you’re in the market for a powerhouse of a laptop, the Apple M1 Pro MacBook Pro is currently listed on Amazon with a $950 discount— the best discount we’ve seen so far.

M1 Pro MacBook is beast at this price

Apple

Amazon is selling the 16-inch version of the M1 Pro MacBook Pro with a 35% discount. The laptop is offered with 1TB SSD and 16GB RAM. The discount is only applicable to the Space Gray variant of the MacBook Pro.

The M1 Pro chip inside the device has a 10-core CPU, meaning it is powerful enough to perform power-hungry tasks like video editing, coding, or graphic designing. There’s a 32-core GPU, which makes it easy to open graphics-intensive apps and games.

The stunning 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR display comes with extreme dynamic range and a high contrast ratio. The display is sufficiently bright to be used outdoors. Paired with a six-speaker sound system with force-cancelling woofers, the M1 Pro MacBook Pro is great for watching movies and shows.

The MacBook Pro also brings a 1080P HD camera on the front to make you look your best in meetings and video calls.

We don’t expect the M1 Pro MacBook Pro to drop lower than this during Black Friday. You might want to act right now if you don’t want to miss out on this deal.

