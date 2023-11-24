Save 43% on this JBL Bluetooth speaker in killer Black Friday deal

Are you looking for powerful party speakers? The JBL PartyBox On-the-go Bluetooth speakers are selling at almost half their price.

Want to pick up a powerful Bluetooth speaker for your house parties? Amazon is offering a fantastic deal on the JBL PartyBox On-the-go Bluetooth speakers.

These speakers typically sell for around $349.95 apiece. However, thanks to Black Friday deals, you can get this portable powerhouse at a discount of 43%, bringing the effective cost to just below $200.

Jam on the go

The JBL PartyBox On-the-go is available at this fantastic $150 saving for a limited time at Amazon, Best Buy, and Crutchfield.

Ideal for impromptu get-togethers at home or that outing with your friends, the JBL PartyBox On-the-go is a one-stop solution for all your party needs. It offers a 100W of powerful JBL Original Pro Sound, which is for indoor and outdoor use, to boot.

Fancy a Karaoke session? These speakers come bundled with a wireless microphone that lets you showcase your talent and entertain your friends whenever required. Moreover, you can use it while playing games with friends or children.

It also has dynamic LED lighting that syncs with the music to mesmerize the audience and a large rechargeable battery that can run efficiently for 6 hours nonstop. Since the speaker is IPX 4 certified, you can easily carry it for a poolside jam.

The current deal price is the lowest ever for JBL PartyBox On-the-go party speakers. So, If you’ve been looking to get one, it is time to act fast.

If you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.