Save 22% on the SteelSeries Alias USB mic that’s perfect for Twitch streamers

SteelSeries released the Alias line of microphones back in 2023, and the USB version is currently on sale with a massive 22% discount.

Over the last few years, SteelSeries has taken over as one of the most popular hardware companies in gaming. Their Nova headsets and Apex keyboards are commonly used by Twitch streamers worldwide.

The Alias microphone was released back in Fall 2023, marking the release of their first ever standalone microphone. We reviewed the XLR version, and absolutely fell in love.

Article continues after ad

Amazon has the Alias USB microphone on sale for 22% off, bringing it down to its lowest price yet.

SteelSeriesGG software elevates the Alias USB

One of the biggest issues with USB microphones is the inability to adjust gain or really anything about the mic’s audio, but SteelSeriesGG’s Sonar software solves that issue.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

With it, you can adjust audio levels for a handful of different inputs and outputs, and you can even separate audio channels. By doing so, Twitch streamers can have music playing for viewers without having to hear it themselves, or you can remove Discord voice chat from the stream.

Article continues after ad

You can also adjust the audio quality for each input, as SteelSeries Sonar includes a fully adjustable equalizer within the software.

There’s a plethora of other options as well, including noise canceling, noise reduction, and more. It’s definitely a product that Twitch streamers should consider when shopping for a new microphone for their broadcast.

Article continues after ad

Looking for more deals? We’ve got you covered over on Dexerto’s tech section, or, you can see from the wider world of games, movies, and more elsewhere on the site.



If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.