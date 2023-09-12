SteelSeries launches white Nova 7 headset and it’s absolutely stunning

SteelSeries has just revealed a new white version of their Nova 7 headset and it’s absolutely gorgeous.

Over the last year or so, SteelSeries has slowly released their new updated line of headsets called the Arctis Nova.

From the Nova Pro clear down to the Nova 1 headset, the entire line is among the best headsets Dexerto has ever tested.

On September 12, 2023, SteelSeries revealed the white Nova 7 headset and quite frankly its absolutely gorgeous.

SteelSeries

SteelSeries reveals white Nova 7 wireless

Released back in August 2022, the SteelSeries Nova 7 wireless comes in two variants — the 7X for Xbox players, and the 7P for PS5 fans.

Article continues after ad

Both versions work on the PC as well, and now they match the PS5 and Xbox Series S better than they did before with the new white release.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

The headset does have a black adjustable inner headband and black legends on the ear cup buttons and speaker plates.

SteelSeries sent us over a pair to check out, and we can confidently say they are a worthy upgrade for any white gaming setup. When comparing them to our older Arctis 7’s, we immediately noticed that the white on the Nova 7X we received is more vibrant.

Article continues after ad

What makes them even better is the fact they support the new Arctis Nova Booster Packs that offer assorted colors for the ski goggle headband and speaker tags on the Nova 7 and Nova Pro headsets.

Article continues after ad

The white Arctis Nova 7 headset is available now from Amazon and SteelSeries in both Xbox and PlayStation variants, and you can buy them now through the buttons below:

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.