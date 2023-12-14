Save $200 on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra & get Buds 2 Pro for just $99

Get the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra with a lot of freebies and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at just $99 from Best Buy.

If you’ve been eyeing the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra this festive season, you finally have enough reason to click the big “buy now” button. Best Buy is offering a $200 discount on the 256GB unlocked variant of Galaxy S23 Ultra and many other discounts.

As part of this combo deal, which costs you just $1,099.98, you get the phone with a four-month premier streaming subscription to SiriusXM, a one-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership, and a three-month subscription to the Google One 100 GB plan.

That is not all; you also get to save $130 on the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro (Bora Purple or White colorways only) wireless earbuds and get them for just $99.99 if you bundle them with the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. Total savings on this deal is over $225. Act now if you don’t want to miss this.

The best Android smartphone

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is the best Android smartphone available on the market. It touts a pro-grade 200MP camera capable of 8K video recording across four different lenses. The stunning 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with consistently smooth 120Hz refresh now reaches a blazing 1,750 nits peak brightness outdoors.

You also get the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, an all-day 5,000mAh battery with 45W charging, IP68 water resistance, and bleeding-edge features like satellite connectivity for off-grid emergency messaging.

If you’ve been eyeing the Galaxy S23 Ultra since its February announcement but are hoping for a deal, this bundled offer is as tempting as it gets. With supply still constrained across Samsung’s S series, locking yours down sooner rather than later ensures you get all the benefits.

