Samsung OLED TV deal slashes price by $1000 for the holidays

Samsung has significantly cut the price of this 4K OLED TV just in time for customers to get a Holiday upgrade.

If you are still on the lookout for an upgrade for your old TV and missed out on some of those Black Friday deals, or perhaps someone has just been particularly good this year, then this offer on a 65” 4K OLED TV from Samsung might be what you are after.

A huge $1000 price drop is being applied to this Samsung TV, a discount of 38% on the usual price. OLED TVs have advantages over LCD and LED TVs since they can light individual pixels in the display, meaning that blacks are actually black, not just dark grey. They also have a high refresh rate that makes them perfect for gaming on a PS5 or Xbox, as the high refresh rate allows the picture to keep up with the action.

Saving space and saving money

OLED TVs also tend to have an advantage in terms of space, even massive 65” TVs like this one, as they are extremely thin, which allows them to be mounted on a wall like a picture, potentially saving a great deal of floorspace that would otherwise be taken up by a display unit or table.

The Samsung OLED S90C TV is a Smart TV that comes equipped with upscaling technology that lets normal HD or even Standard definition videos and films be transformed into higher resolution using a processor that upgrades images scene by scene. For sound, the Samsung OLED S90C has Dolby Atmos integrated, with virtual top speakers and 3D audio that tracks the sound for a more immersive viewing experience.

The big drawback for OLEDs has always been that they are at a premium price compared to LED and LCD TVs, but this offer might just bring it within the range of those on a more modest budget.

