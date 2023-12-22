Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds drop to their cheapest price on Amazon.

Bose’s best wireless earbuds are more affordable and are selling for $50 less than their regular price. Grab them now.

Looking to get a pair of premium wireless earbuds? The Bose QuietComfort Ultra wireless earbuds are now $50 cheaper than their regular price.

These earbuds are selling at a cool 17% discount on their regular price of $299 and can be pocketed at just $249 a piece from Amazon.

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds were introduced recently, and it’s rare for such a new product to be sold at a discount. So, if you’ve been planning to get yourselves great-sounding wireless earphones, act fast and snap the Bose QuietComfort Ultra quickly.

Compact and fantastic

These earbuds come with the industry-leading noise cancellation technology from Bose. These earbuds are known for their great performance during calls and for their support for spatial sound, which, coupled with Bose Immersive Audio Push, offers an incredible listening experience.

It comes with customizable noise cancellation, which, along with adaptive noise cancellation, lets you program up to seven custom listening modes to better fit your listening choices.

The QuietComfort Ultra earbuds come with nine ear tips to ensure that you get the perfect fit every time. The earbuds come with Bluetooth 5.3 wireless connectivity to help you connect with your smartwatch or smartphone seamlessly.

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds are IP68-rated for dust and water resistance, which means that you can wear them for a hike or a lap at the swimming pool or while working out at the gym without any worries. The earbuds are said to offer up to 4 hours of battery backup, and the bundled charging box offers a couple of rounds of charge each.

