Samsung Galaxy A54 deal cuts price by $135 with extra freebie

Samsung Galaxy A54 is one of the best budget phones out there and you can get it for $135 off. The deal also throws in a free transparent case.

Samsung is already offering a solid discount on the flagship Galaxy S23 Ultra. However, if you’re on a tight budget, this Galaxy A54 deal has your name written on it. You can get the affordable smartphone from Samsung for $135 off and also score a free transparent case.

The Galaxy A54 is the latest mid-range smartphone from Samsung and it offers a good bounce for the ounce. It looks like the more expensive Galaxy S23 lineup and packs an immersive display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone has an IP67 dust/water resistant rating and is promised four major Android updates.

Galaxy A54 is a must-have at this price

The Galaxy A54 deal is live on Samsung’s official website. You get the smartphone with 128GB storage in either Black or Purple color. Samsung also offers a free transparent case with the phone worth $20.

The Samsung Galaxy A54 is a must-have budget phone. It brings a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. There’s an Exynos processor inside the phone, which helps it run smoothly while multitasking.

The smartphone also features a triple camera setup on the rear, headlined by a 50MP primary shooter. It can record 4K videos and click good-looking selfies thanks to the 32MP front camera.

Samsung’s budget smartphone is powered by a 5,000mAh battery that can easily last a full day. It charges using a 25W charger. The Galaxy A54 receives 5 years of OS updates, ensuring that you can use it for many years to come.

