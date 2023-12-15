Tech

Samsung Galaxy A54 deal cuts price by $135 with extra freebie

Anurag Singh
Samsung Galaxy A54 in black color optionSamsung

Samsung Galaxy A54 is one of the best budget phones out there and you can get it for $135 off. The deal also throws in a free transparent case.

Samsung is already offering a solid discount on the flagship Galaxy S23 Ultra. However, if you’re on a tight budget, this Galaxy A54 deal has your name written on it. You can get the affordable smartphone from Samsung for $135 off and also score a free transparent case.

The Galaxy A54 is the latest mid-range smartphone from Samsung and it offers a good bounce for the ounce. It looks like the more expensive Galaxy S23 lineup and packs an immersive display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone has an IP67 dust/water resistant rating and is promised four major Android updates.

Galaxy A54 is a must-have at this price

The Galaxy A54 deal is live on Samsung’s official website. You get the smartphone with 128GB storage in either Black or Purple color. Samsung also offers a free transparent case with the phone worth $20.

The Samsung Galaxy A54 is a must-have budget phone. It brings a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. There’s an Exynos processor inside the phone, which helps it run smoothly while multitasking.

The smartphone also features a triple camera setup on the rear, headlined by a 50MP primary shooter. It can record 4K videos and click good-looking selfies thanks to the 32MP front camera.

Samsung’s budget smartphone is powered by a 5,000mAh battery that can easily last a full day. It charges using a 25W charger. The Galaxy A54 receives 5 years of OS updates, ensuring that you can use it for many years to come.

Anurag Singh

Anurag is a Tech writer at Dexerto. He is an expert in laptops, smartphones, and wearables. Anurag has previously covered major brands like Apple, Samsung, and Microsoft. He's previously written for publications like Android Police, Neowin, MakeTechEasier, Gizmochina, and more. Get in touch at Anurag.singh@dexerto.com.