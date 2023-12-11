Samsung Display gears up for foldable iPhones & iPads coming soon

Samsung Display, one of Apple’s largest suppliers, is reportedly making some internal changes to prepare for foldable iPhone and iPad orders.

Foldable phones have made a huge leap forward. This year, a bunch of new tech companies jumped into the game. OnePlus released its first foldable phone and Google took a swing at big-screen foldables. But Apple still seems to be holding out, taking its sweet time.

A report from South Korea suggests that Apple’s top display maker in Cupertino is gearing up for potential orders of foldable iPhones and iPads. Samsung Display has reportedly undergone internal reorganization to prepare itself for foldable display orders from Apple.

Foldable iPhones still seem like a distant dream

Rumors of foldable iPhones appear from time to time. Display analyst Ross Young suggests 2025 is the earliest that we might see a foldable ‌iPhone‌.

A recent report from The Elec corroborates these rumors claiming Apple’s display manufacturer is already preparing foldable iPhone and iPad orders, according to 9to5Mac.

The machine-translated version of the report reads:

“Samsung Display has recently undergone a reorganization focused on strengthening capabilities for Apple’s foldable products and positioning itself to lead in next-generation technologies such as foldable IT products and microdisplays for XR devices, anticipating market transformations in the coming years.”

It’s not certain if Samsung Display will be the only manufacturer of future foldable iPhone displays. The Elec reports that LG has also undergone a reorganization, preparing itself for future Apple orders.

Though this news is encouraging, there’s still no solid proof of a foldable iPhone or iPad coming soon. In the meantime, Apple is simplifying its standard iPad range for next year. The company is reportedly developing new iPad Air and iPad Pro models, as well as an entry-level iPad.